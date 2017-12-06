Hyogo: Man, 30, accused of raping girl, 11, he met via Line

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a female elementary school student he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 5).

According to the Tarumi Police Station, Sho Sakagami is alleged to have fondled the body of the girl, then 11, and performed acts deemed obscene at a park and beach in Kobe on November 14 and 15. The girl was not injured, police said.

Sakagami, who has been accused of coerced intercourse — a charge known as rape prior to a change in legislation earlier this year — admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect met the girl via the smartphone application Line three months before the incident. During exchanges of messages, the suspect wrote such things as, “I love you.”

The mother of the girl contacted police to indicate that she was missing. Officers found Sakagami and the girl sitting on a road near JR Maiko Station in Kobe on the morning of November 15.

The suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of abducting a minor. At the time, the suspect said he took the girl to the beach. During the investigation, however, the alleged rape surfaced.