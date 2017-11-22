TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for molesting a woman inside a carriage of the JR Saikyo Line last year, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 22).

In October, 2016, Akira Ichikawa allegedly probed his fingers inside the underwear of the woman, then aged 30, as she commuted to work between Ikebukuro and Itabashi stations.

“I get excited when I touch a woman’s body,” Ichikawa told police in admitting to the allegations.

Just after the incident, an eyewitness apprehended the suspect. However, he managed to flee the scene after claiming he had to use the bathroom.

Ichikawa later emerged as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage and records for the use of railway-related integrated circuit cards.