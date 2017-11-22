Aomori police arrest man over fatal stabbing of mother

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in the killing of his mother in Hirosaki City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 22).

At around 6:30 p.m., Hisashi Mizuki allegedly used a kitchen knife to fatally stab his mother, 62-year-old Etsuko, in the back in the living room of their first-floor residence, located in the Onizawa area.

Mizuki, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “We got into a quarrel about the way I live my life,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect, who shared the residence with his mother, reported the crime to emergency services five hours after it took place. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found her lying face-up in the living room. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are now investigating the motive of the crime.