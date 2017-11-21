OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old woman living in Neyagawa City the bodies of four newborn infants were found encased in concrete in a residence, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 21).

On Monday morning, Mayumi Saito approached a police box and told officers, “I encased multiple newborns after giving birth inside buckets of concrete before burying them.”

Upon entering the residence as directed by Saito, police found four buckets of concrete in cardboard boxes. A photographic examination of the containers by police resulted in the confirmation of human bones inside all four.

Police subsequently arrested Saito on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “I thought that I could not afford to raise children because of financial difficulties,” the suspect was quoted by police

Police believe Saito encased the bodies in concrete between 1992 and 1997. In the summer of 2015, the suspect moved to a different location, leaving the buckets containing the corpses in the aforementioned residence.