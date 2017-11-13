Yakuza offices searched over disappearance of Kyoto consumer finance chief

OSAKA (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have raided two properties connected with an organized crime group over the disappearance of the head of a Kyoto-based consumer finance company four years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 11).

Police searched an office in Osaka and residence in Kobe connected with the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi over the disappearance of Sadao Matsumoto, the 74-year-old head of consumer finance firm Otori Sangyo and real estate company Otori who went missing after stopping his vehicle in a parking lot in Ukyo Ward on the morning of March 27, 2013.

According to police, Otori arranged for a mortgage for an office for a criminal syndicate for more than 20 million yen. However, in May of 2011 the mortgage was cancelled. During the cancellation procedure, the two parties encountered a problem in the repayment of the loan.

Stolen vehicle

In late October and early November, police arrested Kazushi Kijima, a boss in the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, and another gang member, Hitoshi Kozasa, over the alleged theft of a vehicle from Osaka’s Izumisano City about 20 days before Matsumoto went missing.

Police believe the vehicle stolen in Izumisano was used to abduct Matsumoto from the parking lot in Kyoto.