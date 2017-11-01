Man found with 9 corpses in residence once worked as scout for sex parlors in Kabukicho

KANAGAWA (TR) – A man in custody following the discovery of parts of nine corpses in his apartment in Zama City formerly worked as a scout for sex parlors, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Sports (Nov. 1).

On Monday, Tokyo Metropolitan Police entered the second-floor residence, located in the Midorigaoka area, and found the body parts belonging to eight women and one man inside seven ice coolers.

Following questioning, police arrested Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. The suspect told police he dismembered the bodies in the bathroom after killing the persons. “I dismembered the corpses in the bathroom,” Shiraishi was quoted. “I did it as a means of destroying evidence.”

According to the sources, Shiraishi was raised in his family’s residence in Zama. After leaving the home, the suspect helped his father, who works in an automobile-related business.

A male family friend tells the paper that Shiraishi’s father lives alone in the family residence, with his mother and younger sister residing in separate locations. His son is known to regularly visit his father at his residence. “I’m going drinking with my son,” a female neighbor recalls the suspect’s father saying with glee.

At one point, Shiraishi scouted women for work at fuzoku (commercial sex) parlors in the Kabukicho red-light district of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward. But a person in the district shared his portrait on Twitter, saying he is someone to beware of, according to Sankei Sports.

Flesh and internal organs dumped in trash

According to TV Asahi (Nov. 1), Shiraishi moved into the residence in August. It is believed he began killing the victims shortly thereafter.

Police believe the body parts were placed inside the coolers found in the residence between August 22 and October 30. Among the body parts were skulls and other bones. Regarding the flesh and internal organs, the suspect told police, “I dumped them in the garbage.”

Police believe one of the bodies is believed to belong to a 23-year-old woman from Hachioji City. On October 21, the parents of the woman were unable to contact their daughter. Three days later, a family member lodged a missing persons report with police.

Group suicide

According to police, the woman posted a message on Twitter saying that she was seeking partners with whom to commit suicide as a group. She also is known to have corresponded with Shiraishi on at least one occasion on a site for people seeking to take their lives.

An examination of security camera footage taken at Odakyu Sobudai-Mae Station, which is located near the residence, on October 23 shows the woman with a man believed to be Shiraishi.