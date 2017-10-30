OSAKA (TR) – Just in time for Halloween, Osaka’s finest have uncovered a grisly tale.

Following the discovery of skeletal remains at a residence in Abeno Ward, police revealed on Friday that a note written by a male resident who has gone missing indicated that a woman instructed him to kill her, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 27).

On Thursday, an employee from a housing guarantee company alerted police about the discovery of the remains wrapped in a cloth on the balcony of the second-floor residence, located in the Showacho area.

According to police, the note written by the man, a male in his 20s, and found inside read, “She asked me to strangle her.” It was dated 2010.

Married in 2015

The parents of the man told police that he began living with a woman in 2010. They married in 2015 but divorced the year after.

In recent times, the parents visited the residence but did not notice anything suspicious. They last spoke to their son on the telephone in March or April. He went missing in May.

Three days before the discovery, the representative from the housing guarantee company entered the residence, which was found to be full of garbage, with police after rent had not been paid by the tenant, a male in his 20s, for an extended period.

Another person

Based on items found with the bones, including underwear, it is believed the corpse belongs to a woman. However, given the content of the note, the body likely belongs to another person, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man to question him and working to identify the body.