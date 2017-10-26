Nursery school teacher arrested for molesting 5-year-old pupil

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a nursery school teacher for molesting a pupil in Kita Ward last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 25).

At around 11:00 a.m. on September 20, Kazuki Fukumoto, 22, allegedly touched and licked the lower body of a 5-year-old girl in the toilet of the school where he works.

Fujimoto, who has been accused of indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “It is factual that I touched [her] body, but did not do any licking,” the suspect was quoted by the Akabane Police Station.

According to police, Fukumoto began teaching at the school in April.

The matter came to light after the girl told her father who then consulted with police.