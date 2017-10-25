Osaka police: Romanian couple came to Japan to steal Rolex watches

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have re-arrested a Romanian couple suspected in the theft of more than 15 million yen in high-end watches and other valuables from jewelry stores in Tokyo and Osaka, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 25).

According to investigative sources, the couple, a 29-year-old male automobile mechanic and his wife, 31, allegedly stole 10 items, including Rolex wristwatches finger rings, valued at 2.63 million yen from two stores in the Umeda and Shinsaibashi areas of Osaka on August 7 and 8.

In carrying out the crimes, the male suspect stole the items while his wife distracted the shop clerks by making requests to see merchandise.

“We are building our house,” one the suspects told police. “So, we came to Japan to get a hold of high-end goods.”

Police in Tokyo had previously arrested the couple for the alleged theft of 4 items valued at 12.88 million yen from jewelry stores in the Ameyoko Shotengai shopping area of Ueno and the Omotesando district of Shibuya Ward.