Tokyo police: American teacher, 44, sexually abused girl, 16, he met in Roppongi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an American teacher over the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage girl he met in the Roppongi entertainment district of Minato Ward, reports TBS News (Oct. 19).

On June 27, Jason Peter Allison, a 44-year-old resident of the Jingumae area of Shibuya Ward, invited the girl, a 16-year-old high school student, back to his residence where he allegedly committed acts deemed obscene while knowing she was a minor.

Allison, who is an assistant teacher of English at a metropolitan high school, denies the allegations. “I didn’t know she was 16,” the suspect was quoted by the Harajuku Police Station.

Earlier that same month, the suspect met the girl on a street near Roppongi Hills. The pair then exchanged messages via the smartphone application Line.

On the day of the incident, he reportedly said to her, “Let’s watch a DVD together.” They then met in the Omotesando area before going to his residence.

Allison is also under investigation for a number of similar incidents, including the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl at a residence in the early morning of June 27.