KANAGAWA (TR) – Professional soccer team Yokohama F. Marinos will file a police report after an unidentified individual tweeted racist content against one of its players, reports NHK (Sept. 25).

The J1 League team plans to file a report with Kanagawa Prefectural Police after racist content was tweeted on September 16 against one of its players, midfielder Quenten Geordie Felix Martinus, according to the team’s official web site.

The content of the tweet was not revealed.

Netherlands-born Martinus confirmed the incident on his Twitter account, saying that racist expressions and illustrations were tweeted regarding his being black.

“It’s extremely sad that something like this happened, and I strongly hope to work with my club to rid the Japan I love of discrimination,” Martinus said through his team.

The team said the individual behind the racist tweet has not been identified, but it plans to deal with the incident seriously by filing the police report and discussing the case with lawyers, TBS News reported (Sept. 25).