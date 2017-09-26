Man in Shizuoka tries to steal car, finds officer inside

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Numazu City on Monday after he found an officer inside, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 25).

At 12:30 a.m., Ushio Sato entered the unmarked crime investigation vehicle, which was unlocked, while it was parked in a lot in the Oka area. Sato then attempted to flee when he spotted the officer but was chased down and arrested at the scene.

Sato, who has been accused of attempted theft, admits to the allegations, according to the Numazu Police Station.

The officer was in the middle of an investigation and waiting inside the unlocked car with the engine turned off when the suspect opened the door, police said.