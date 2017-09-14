Yamaguchi-gumi’s Shinobu Tsukasa arrives in Tokyo

TOKYO (TR) – With his gang in the middle of a tumultuous period, Shinobu Tsukasa, the head of the Yamaguchi-gumi, arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday likely for the purpose of paying respects to the boss of a rival syndicate, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 12).

Early on Tuesday, Tsukasa passed through JR Shinagawa Station as members of news outlets snapped photographs.

Tsukasa is believed to be in Tokyo to offer respects following the death of Shigeo Nishiguchi, the chairman of the Sumiyoshi-kai who died on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, a member of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, an offshoot of the Yamaguchi-gumi, was shot and killed in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture. Police believe the incident is the result of a gang feud.

In 2015, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed after the split of the Yamaguchi-gumi. In April of this year, several gangs left the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi to form the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi.

The visit to Tokyo by Tsukasa was his first since the gang split into three factions.