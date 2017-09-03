AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly brandished a knife during a robbery of a convenience store in Aomori City, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 2).

At 8:00 p.m., Takeo Kawasaki burst into the outlet, located in the Furukawa area, and threatened a clerk with a knife with a 17-centimeter-long blade. After demanding money, Kawasaki fled the store with 50,000 yen in cash.

About 10 minutes later, the suspect was wrestled to the ground by police and other persons on a road near the store. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

“I wanted money so I robbed a convenience store,” the suspect was quoted by police.