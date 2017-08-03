Yakuza found collapsed outside Osaka restaurant later dies

August 3, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Daily News, Japan, News, Osaka, Yakuza

A gang member found beaten near a parking lot in Iida City on Monday later died
A gang member found beaten in a parking lot in Iida City on Monday later died (TV Asahi)

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the death of an organized crime member whose collapsed body was found near a parking lot in Iida City on Monday, reports the Shimano Mainichi Shimbun (Aug. 1).

At around 10:00 p.m., the body of Takashi Naruse, 37, was found collapsed near a parking lot of a restaurant. Naruse, whose body had scratches and showed signs of having been beaten, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead, the Iida Police Station said.

About 30 minutes before the discovery, Naruse and a number of fellow gang members exited the restaurant after a dispute developed.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on Naruse’s body on Tuesday. Police are now questioning other members of the gang on suspicion of manslaughter.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles