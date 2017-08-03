Yakuza found collapsed outside Osaka restaurant later dies

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the death of an organized crime member whose collapsed body was found near a parking lot in Iida City on Monday, reports the Shimano Mainichi Shimbun (Aug. 1).

At around 10:00 p.m., the body of Takashi Naruse, 37, was found collapsed near a parking lot of a restaurant. Naruse, whose body had scratches and showed signs of having been beaten, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead, the Iida Police Station said.

About 30 minutes before the discovery, Naruse and a number of fellow gang members exited the restaurant after a dispute developed.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on Naruse’s body on Tuesday. Police are now questioning other members of the gang on suspicion of manslaughter.