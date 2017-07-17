FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the alleged sexual assault of a female Korean tourist at a short-term stay accommodation operated by the suspect on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 17).

At 6:00 a.m., Soichi Osabe is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 30s, inside the accommodation, located in Chuo Ward of Fukuoka City. The woman suffered injuries that were not disclosed.

Osabe, who has been accused of coerced intercourse resulting in injury, denies the allegations. “I acknowledge touching her, but we did not have sex,” the suspect was quoted by the Chuo Police Station.

The woman reserved the room via the internet for herself and another woman, also a Korean national, for the night of July 15. The suspect, who also stayed the night at premises, consumed alcohol with the two women that same night, according to TBS News (July 17).

The matter came to light after the victim contacted the Korean consulate-general. Police are investigating whether Osabe is properly licensed to operate the accommodation.