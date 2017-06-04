Fukuoka cops arrest #3 Kudo-kai boss over ’12 stabbing of hostess

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested about 10 persons, including the number-three boss the of Kudo-kai organized crime group, over the stabbing of a female bar employee in Kitakyushu City five years ago after her business began excluding criminal syndicates, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 2).

Keigo Kikuchi, 44, and the other suspects have been accused of systematic attempted murder in the attack of the woman, the operator of a “snack” hostess club who was slashed in the face by a knife-wielding assailant as she exited a taxi in front of an apartment building in Kokurakita Ward on September 7, 2012.

The driver of the cab also suffered injuries to his left hand and head after he attempted to thwart the attacker. To this day, the man has a scar on his head and suffers from pain in his hand. The injuries suffered by the hostess required two months to heal.

In August of that same year, the victim had posted an emblem on the premises of the premises that stipulates the exclusion of members of organized crime.

Police contend that Kikuchi gave the order for the hit to ensure the continued collection of protection money.

Over a four-month period, police recorded 10 assaults or incidents of arson that are believed to be connected to the posting of the emblem. Of those cases, six remain unsolved.

“In order to dispel civic unrest, we aim to solve all of the cases,” an investigator is quoted.