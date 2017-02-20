Yakuza ordered stabbing of nurse after botched penis enlargement surgery: prosecutor

FUKUOKA (TR) – At the opening on Monday of a trial for a former member of the Kudo-kai organized crime group accused in the stabbing of a female nurse four years ago, the prosecution said the hit was ordered by the gang’s top boss after he became dissatisfied with a cosmetic surgery procedure, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 20).

In an opening statement at the Fukuoka District Court, the prosecution said that Satoru Nomura, the 70-year-old top boss of the gang, ordered former member Yoshinobu Nakata, 41, to stab the nurse after a failed penis enlargement surgery conducted at the clinic where she worked.

“The motive for the incident was a personal grudge on the part of Nomura,” the prosecution said. Nomura has also been arrested in the case.

Nakata has also been accused in the shooting of a former detective in Kitakyushu City in 2012 and the stabbing of a dentist in the same city two years later.

In carrying out the crime, Nakata approached the nurse, aged in her 40s, from behind on a walkway as she commuted home in Fukuoka’s Hakata Ward at around 7:00 p.m. on January 28, 2013 and stabbed her in the head and chest.

According to the indictment, Nomura underwent penis enlargement surgery and a hair removal treatment at a clinic in Kitakyushu, Kokurakita Ward in August of 2012. Nomura then got into a dispute with the nurse after suffering postoperative difficulties.

Two days after the stabbing, Nomura underwent an examination at the same clinic. During the visit, he mentioned the stabbing without stating the name of the nurse. “If a person causes damage, well…some things cannot be helped,” he told a person at the clinic.

