Miyazaki cops: 19-year-old girl left her aborted fetus in fridge at restaurant

MIYAZAKI (TR) – A teenage girl allegedly left her aborted fetus in a refrigerator at a restaurant in Miyazaki City, police said on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was arrested was arrested after she allegedly left her aborted male fetus was found on Wednesday in a cooler bag at the restaurant, where her relative works, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 29).

The teenager, who has been charged with abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations. The details of the case are being investigated, the Miyazaki-Kita Police Station said.

The suspect had an abortion at a hospital in the city in December 2016, and was given her aborted fetus. A notice of death was also issued for her fetus.

