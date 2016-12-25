Junkyard continues to burn after 16 hours in Chiba

CHIBA (TR) – Firefighters are still trying to extinguish a junkyard that caught fire 16 hours ago in Ichikawa City, authorities said on Sunday.
Twenty fire trucks were dispatched to the junkyard after a worker there made an emergency call saying “scrap is burning” at around 3 a.m., Nippon News Network reports (Dec. 25).
Iron scraps and other material still continue to burn 16 hours later, though the fire has weakened and none were injured, authorities said.
A fire also broke out from a third-floor apartment room in the same city at around 9 a.m., completely razing about 35 square meters of space.
Three residents living in the room were unharmed after evacuating from the fire, the cause of which is being investigated by police.