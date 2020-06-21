Yamanashi: Corpse found on Mt. Fuji confirmed as missing Ukrainian man

YAMANASHI (TR) – A corpse found on Mt. Fuji last month has been confirmed as that of a missing Ukrainian man, police said, reports the Yamanashi Nichinichi Shimbun (June 19).

On June 18, police said that the body is that of 37-year-old Oleksii Borysenko, who arrived in Japan in February.

Police said that a helicopter located the body on a slope off the Yoshida Trail near the 7th Station on May 11. The body was recovered the next day. The cause of death is unknown.

Borysenko was staying at the Oak Hostel Cabin in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward. On February 28, he disappeared after he entering a nearby subway station. The Embassy of Ukraine reported him missing with police on March 8.

After he went missing, a group of volunteers set out to find him. Through updates on Facebook, the group said that he likely went to hike up Mt. Fuji.

Borysenko was an active trail runner. He came to Japan to run in the Tokyo Marathon on March 1. However, he did not participate after the event was restricted to only elite athletes following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.