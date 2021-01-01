Woman’s corpse found at home after husband dies in traffic accident

OKINAWA (TR) – The corpse of a woman was found in her residence in Uruma City on Monday after her husband was involved in a fatal traffic accident, police said, reports NHK (Dec. 30).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police found Harue Higa, 66, dead inside the residence in the Iribaru area. She had slash wounds to the face.

The day before, Higa’s husband, aged in his 60s, was involved in traffic incident on National Route 329 at the Ishikawa Bypass.

In that accident, the husband was killed after he plowed his vehicle into the back of a trailer truck.

Using the license plate on his vehicle, police learned where he lived. In addition to Higa’s body, police found a knife that is believed to have been used to kill her.

Police suspect that the husband killed Higa during a dispute and then took his life in the accident.