Vehicle plows into Roppongi cafe; 2 hurt

TOKYO (TR) – A vehicle crashed into the front of a cafe in the Roppongi entertainment area of Minato Ward on Saturday night, causing two injuries, police said, reports Nippon News Network (July 22).

At around 6:30 p.m., a staff member of the management of company of the building housing Cafe Akira alerted police after the vehicle plunged into the front of establishment.

Two male customers in the cafe were transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries that are not considered serious, police said.

Prior to the incident, the vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old man, was stopped on the opposite side of the street from the cafe. He then drove into the front of the cafe immediately after starting. Police are now questioning him about the circumstances that led to the accident.