Toyama: Great Danes maul 11-month-old baby to death

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 22, 2020

TOYAMA (TR) – Two Great Dane dogs fatally mauled an 11-month-old baby boy at his residence in Toyama City on Friday, police said, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 21)

At around 5:35 p.m., the dogs — each weighing around 80 kilograms and measuring about 120 centimeters in length — attacked Jin Nakamura, in the yard of the residence, located in the Kamiokubo area.

Two hours later, the boy was confirmed dead at a hospital due to hemorrhagic shock resulting from loss of blood, the Toyama-Minami Police Station said.

Great Danes mauled an 11-month-old baby in Toyama City on Friday (Twitter)

According to police, the dogs are kept at the residence as pets behind a fence measuring 180 centimeters in height.

The incident happened as the boy’s grandfather, aged in his 50s, was carrying the boy and
a bowl of dog food into the yard. The grandfather suffered injuries to his legs when he tried to stop the dogs, police said.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

