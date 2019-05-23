Tokyo: Woman nabbed over swindle of elderly man

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman over the alleged defrauding of an elderly man in Machida City, reports TBS News (May 22).

In April, the victim, aged in his 80s, was told over the telephone by a person posing as a representative of the Financial Services Agency that his “bank cards were being misappropriated” by third party and needed to be replaced.

Thereafter, Risa Takehana, of no known occupation, arrived at the residence and collected two bank cards from the victim. She used the cards to withdraw 3 million yen in cash.

“I have debt, and I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Pregnancy scam

In a separate case, police arrested Hiroki Arai, 35, over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman living in Adachi Ward, reports Fuji News Network (May 23).

In April, the woman, 81, received a telephone call from a person impersonating her son. “I am being forced to marry a woman I got pregnant. Since I can’t do it, I must pay compensation,” the caller said.

Arai then allegedly collected 3 million yen in cash from the woman.

“I have debt, and I wanted to get rid of it quickly,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.