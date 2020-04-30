Tokyo police cracking down on roulettezoku amid coronavirus pandemic

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are closing areas frequented by sports car enthusiasts over the upcoming Golden Week holiday due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 30).

Between 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. on May 10, the Hakozaki Parking Area, the Shibaura Parking Area and two other parking areas, will be closed.

Tokyo police and the Metropolitan Expressway Co. are shutting the four areas since they are points where so-called “roulettezoku” (or roulette tribe) racers gather.

Racers in the subculture compete against one another at high speeds along highways in the capital, including the Inner Circular and Bayshore routes, early in the morning.

This month, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has asked persons to curtail travel to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

Police will also be upping patrols during the Golden Week holiday.