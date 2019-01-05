Tokyo: Gang of 3 robs pair of ¥80 million in Akasaka

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who robbed two employees of a precious metals dealer of 80 million yen in Minato Ward on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 5).

At around 2:00 p.m., the perpetrators came up from behind the pair on a road in the Akasaka area and beat them both over the head. They then snatched a bag containing the cash that the victims were carrying.

The perpetrators fled the scene after the incident. The victims suffered minor injuries, police said.

One of the three perpetrators is believed to be in his 30s. Standing around 170 centimeters tall, he was wearing beige work clothes at the time of the incident. Another perpetrator was attired in a black jacket.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrators on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.