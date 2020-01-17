Tokyo: 5 nabbed over robbery of illegal pachinko parlor in Ikebukuro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five persons over the alleged robbery of a pachinko parlor operating illegally in Toshima Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 16).

At around 2:20 a.m. on September 18, Yukari Yoshino, 30, of no known occupation, and four others, aged between 22 and 29, burst into the parlor, located near JR Ikebukuro Station.

At least one perpetrator was wielding a knife. “Put the money in the bag, and make it quick,” one of them reportedly said to an employee. They then fled the scene with 2 million yen in cash.

Two employees and one customer were present at the time. However, there were no injuries. The parlor is now closed, police said.

Yoshino is believed to have been the ringleader of the group. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage. He admits to the allegations, police said.

The four other perpetrators had already been arrested and indicted in the case. Police suspect that the ring regulary targeted businesses operating illegally.

Ten hours after the incident, persons connected to the casino reported the crime to the Ikebukuro Police Station. The delay in reporting the crime was due to fears that police would learn that the business was illegal.