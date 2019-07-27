Talent agency director nabbed over alleged rape of woman at ‘happening bar’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two corporate executives over the alleged rape of a woman at a so-called “happening bar” earlier this month, reports Nikkan Sports (July 25).

Early on March 5, Takeshi Shiomi, the 39-year-old director of World Vision Pro, and Munenori Sonobe, the 31-year-old director of a company that produces events, are alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 30s, inside the bar, located in Shinjuku Ward.

The Shinjuku Police Station did not reveal whether the suspects, who have been accused of coerced intercourse, admit to the allegations.

Before arriving at the happening bar, where patrons have sex with one another, the three persons held a business meeting regarding the making of a television commercial.

Prior to the alleged crime, the suspects stripped the victim of her clothing while playing darts. Later, Sonobe held down the victim while Shimoi sexually assaulted her in a private room.

The next day, the woman, who suffered a sprained left ankle in the incident, consulted with police. “I thought Sonobe would guarantee my safety, but he betrayed me,” the woman told police.