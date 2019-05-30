Saitama cops launch investigation after man’s corpse found in Soka

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a 55-year-old man at his residence in Soka City on Wednesday, reports Kyodo News (May 30).

At around 7:55 p.m., officers from the Soka Police Station and emergency personnel working off a tip found Kenichi Masaoka, of no known occupation, collapsed atop a futon in the residence, located in the Asahicho area.

Masaoka was confirmed dead at the scene. An examination of his body showed several wounds to at least one arm, police said.

Masaoka shares the residence with his 17-year-old son. Prior to the discovery, the son visited the police station to report that he had found his father collapsed.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.