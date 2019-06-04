Pro wrestler Atsushi Aoki dies in motorcycle accident

TOKYO (TR) – Professional wrestler Atsushi Aoki died on Thursday following a motorcycle accident in Chiyoda Ward, it has been learned. He was 41 years old, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 4).

At around 10:30 a.m on Monday, Aoki failed to navigate a curve inside a tunnel on the Shuto Expressway in the Kitamarukoen area, causing his motorcycle to crash into a side wall.

Aoki, who was wearing a helmet, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said. The cause of death was not revealed.

Aoki wrestled for the All Japan Pro Wrestling promotion. According to its web site, he made his debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH in 2005. Since joining All Japan Pro Wrestling eight years later, Aoki took the World Junior Heavyweight title three times.

Aoki was scheduled to wrestle Hikaru Sato at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on June 18.

At the time of the accident, Aoki, who lived in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, was commuting to work. The cause of the accident is under investigation, police said.