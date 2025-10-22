 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka man with knife surrenders after 14-hour standoff

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 23, 2025

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old man after he used a knife to take his female roommate hostage at their apartment in Hirakata City, reports (Oct. 23).

Police stormed inside 14 hours later and arrested Toru Suetsugu.

Around 8:00 a.m., police visited the apartment as a part of an investigation. Upon arrival, Suetsugu pointed a knife at the female roommate, 42, and barricaded himself inside. “I’ll stab her,” he said.

Toru Suetsugu
Toru Suetsugu (X)

Police then attempted to persuade the man to surrender while checking on the woman’s safety. However, he refused to comply.

Approximately 14 hours later, at around 11:00 p.m., investigators stormed in through the front door and apprehended Suetsugu.

The woman was not injured.

Police then arrested Suetsugu on suspicion of confinement.

Suetsugu has remained silent during questioning.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »