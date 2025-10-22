Osaka man with knife surrenders after 14-hour standoff

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old man after he used a knife to take his female roommate hostage at their apartment in Hirakata City, reports (Oct. 23).

Police stormed inside 14 hours later and arrested Toru Suetsugu.

Around 8:00 a.m., police visited the apartment as a part of an investigation. Upon arrival, Suetsugu pointed a knife at the female roommate, 42, and barricaded himself inside. “I’ll stab her,” he said.

Police then attempted to persuade the man to surrender while checking on the woman’s safety. However, he refused to comply.

Approximately 14 hours later, at around 11:00 p.m., investigators stormed in through the front door and apprehended Suetsugu.

The woman was not injured.

Police then arrested Suetsugu on suspicion of confinement.

Suetsugu has remained silent during questioning.