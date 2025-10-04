Man suspected in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend in Osaka

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend in Higashiosaka City on Thursday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 3).

At around 12:30 p.m., Hirofumi Nagahisa, 51, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Arisa Sato, 33, in the abdomen and other areas of her body at his residence.

About one hour later, Nagahisa turned himself in to the Hiraoka Police Station. Officers later found Sato collapsed and bleeding in a room on the third floor. Two bloody knives were found inside the room.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Nagahisa admitted to the charges. “I was talking with [her] at home, but a scuffle gradually ensued, and I became angry and picked up the knife. My emotions suddenly exploded,” he said.

Nagahisa ran a bar on the first floor of the building where the incident occurred and lived in a residence on the second and third floors. He and Sato had reportedly dated for several years and had even lived together for a time.

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be blood loss. There were dozens of stab wounds and cuts all over Sato’s body, some of which had reached her organs.

About one hour before the incident, Sato visited the suspect’s home alone to retrieve some clothes and other items that she had left behind. She had given notice of her visit the day before.

Four days prior to the incident, Sato called police and reported that she had come to collect the items but the suspect wouldn’t let her in. Police officers then responded to the scene.

Sato contacted police three times between three years ago and 2024, reporting that Nagai had assaulted her, including grabbing her by the collar.

Osaka Prefectural Police stated, “We issued a verbal warning in consideration of the victim’s wishes.”