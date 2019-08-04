Oita: Corpse of woman found along highway

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in Saiki City on Friday, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 3).

At around 4:45 p.m., a male passerby to a national highway in the Yayoi Oaza Koda area tipped off police about the body, which was lying face-up at the edge of the road.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene. An examination of the body revealed bone fractures, with one to the right foot, police said.

The woman stood around 150 centimeters tall. She was dressed in a blue short-sleeve t-shirt and black sweat pants.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.