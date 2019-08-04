 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oita: Corpse of woman found along highway

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 4, 2019

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in Saiki City on Friday, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 3).

At around 4:45 p.m., a male passerby to a national highway in the Yayoi Oaza Koda area tipped off police about the body, which was lying face-up at the edge of the road.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene. An examination of the body revealed bone fractures, with one to the right foot, police said.

A woman’s corpse was found along a highway in Saiki City on Friday (Twitter)

The woman stood around 150 centimeters tall. She was dressed in a blue short-sleeve t-shirt and black sweat pants.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »