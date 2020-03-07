NPO director convicted in illicit filming of girl’s soccer team

TOKYO (TR) – A court here this month convicted a 29-year-old director of a non-profit organization over the illicit filming of members of a girl’s soccer team he was coaching, reports TBS News (Mar. 2).

On March 2, the Tokyo District Court handed Jun Ishio, the director of Sports Country Ambista, a four-year prison term.

According to the ruling, he took tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the girls in a bathroom, office and at training camp over a one-year period ending last August.

“These were significantly malicious crimes that were abused of your position as the victims’ coach,” the presiding judge said. “More than 30 victims and many of their parents were seeking a severe punishment.”

Tochigi Prefectural Police first arrested Ishio last August for planting a hidden camera in a dressing room of an inn used by the middle school girls in Nasushiobara City.

Upon his arrest for violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, Ishio admitted to planting the camera, according to the Nasushiobara Police Station.

Ishio was the coach of the 29-member team. The matter in Tochigi emerged when one of the girls found the camera affixed to a wall of a toilet in the dressing room.

Based in Tokyo, Sports Country Ambista manages sports teams.

“Try to get a better understanding of the significance of what you have done while in prison,” the judge added.