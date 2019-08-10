 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: NPO director accused of illicit filming of girl’s soccer team

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 10, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested the 29-year-old director of a non-profit organization over the alleged illicit filming of members of a girl’s soccer team he was coaching, reports TBS News (Aug. 9).

At around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jun Ishio, the director of Sports Country Ambista, allegedly planted a hidden camera in the dressing room of an inn used by the middle school girls in Nasushiobara City.

Ishio, who has been accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to planting the camera, according to the Nasushiobara Police Station.

Jun Ishio (Twitter)

According to police, Ishio was the coach of the 29-member team. The matter emerged when one of the girls found the camera affixed to a wall of a toilet in the dressing room.

Upon learning of the discovery, Ishio surrendered at another police station on Thursday night.

Based in Tokyo, Sports Country Ambista manages sports teams.

