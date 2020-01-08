Niigata: Woman sought after decayed corpse of mother found in residence

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police are searching for a woman after the discovery of the decayed corpse of her mother inside their residence in Niigata City’s Chuo Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 7).

The residence was occupied by Junko Fukube, 77, and her daughter, aged in her 50s.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, a relative tipped off police about “what appears to be a body” inside the residence, located in the Gakkochodori area.

Officers arriving at the scene found Fukube’s heavily decayed corpse stretched out on the floor of the kitchen.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. Fukube is believed to have died several months before the discovery, police said.

A neighbor tells TV Asahi (Jan. 8) that Fukube was sick last year. “She was to be hospitalized in May or June,” the neighbor said.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the daughter. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.