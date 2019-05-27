 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man out on bail for stalking ex-girlfriend accused of same crime

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 27, 2019

TOKYO (TYR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Saitama Prefecture who while out on bail for stalking his former girlfriend allegedly repeated the crime against the same woman, reports TBS News (May 25).

Between the middle of April and this month, Yoshiaki Kubo, of no known occupation, allegedly used a social-networking service to send 12 messages to the woman. “You are so lovable,” he reportedly wrote in at least one of the messages.

Kubo, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, “I absolutely did not do that kind of thing,” the suspect was quoted by the Mita Police Station.

Yoshiaki Kubo (Twitter)

According to police, Kubo was granted bail after being arrested and prosecuted for allegedly stalking the same woman. The suspect had been ordered to stay away from the victim.

