Man drugged woman in Shinjuku residence before rape

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly drugged and raped a woman earlier this year, a crime he admits to having committed repeatedly, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 24).

On the night of April 27, Go Sato, a systems engineer, mixed sleeping powder into a salad consumed by the woman, 20, at his residence in the Ichigaya Yakuojicho area of Shinjuku Ward before he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

Sato, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I’ve done this with about 10 women over the past four years,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, the suspect and victim got to know one another through a social-networking service. The day of the incident was the first time they met.

In drugging her, the suspect used sleeping pills for which he has a prescription from visits to a hospital. The salad was purchased by the suspect beforehand at a convenience store, police said.

A video camera was found in the apartment. Video files contained on a tablet computer showed Sato committing the same crime with several other young women, police said.

Police are now investigating the suspect over potential involvement in other crimes.