Kanagawa: Man, 29, accused of molesting high school girl on train

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl as she commuted to school on the JR Yokohama Line, reports Fuji News Network (July 9).

At around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Maya Ikeshita, a company employee living in Sagamihara City, allegedly proved his fingers inside the underwear of the girl, 17, inside a carriage of a train as it traveled between Fuchinobe and Nagatsuta stations.

“Since I liked [her], I touched [her],” the suspect was quoted by the Midori Police Station in admitting to indecent assault. “So far, I’ve done this about 10 times.”

When the girl exited the train to flee the attack, the suspect followed her and continued to repeatedly fondle her body, police said.