 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Male bar employee suspected of dousing women with bleach in Yokohama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 11, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male bar employee who is suspected of pouring bleach on several women in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (July 10).

On Monday night, Kazuya Nakamura, 42, came up from behind a 35-year-old woman on a pathway near Chinatown in Chuo Ward and allegedly doused her clothing with what is believed to have been bleach.

Nakamura admits to the allegations. “When [the victim] didn’t recognize [the bleach], I felt refreshed,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I’ve done this several times.”

A man doused a woman with bleach in Yokohama on Monday
A man doused a woman with bleach on a pathway in Yokohama on Monday (Twitter)

In the incident, a male witness apprehended Nakamura at the scene.

Police are investigating whether Nakamura was behind five other similar incidents involving different women that have taken place in the same area.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »