Kanagawa: Male bar employee suspected of dousing women with bleach in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male bar employee who is suspected of pouring bleach on several women in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (July 10).

On Monday night, Kazuya Nakamura, 42, came up from behind a 35-year-old woman on a pathway near Chinatown in Chuo Ward and allegedly doused her clothing with what is believed to have been bleach.

Nakamura admits to the allegations. “When [the victim] didn’t recognize [the bleach], I felt refreshed,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I’ve done this several times.”

In the incident, a male witness apprehended Nakamura at the scene.

Police are investigating whether Nakamura was behind five other similar incidents involving different women that have taken place in the same area.