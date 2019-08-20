 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagoshima: Skeletal remains found in forest

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 20, 2019

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in a forest in Kagoshima City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 20).

At around 4:25 p.m. on Monday, investigators working off a tip found the remains, the majority of which were buried, in the Yoshinocho area.

The gender and approximate age of the person are not known, the Kagoshima-Chuo Police Station said.

Skeletal remains were found in a forest in Kagoshima City earlier this month (Twitter)

Six days before, a laborer reported to police the discovery of at least one human bone about 15 meters away from the aforementioned site. Investigators then began searching the nearby area.

The corpse showed no signs of external injuries, and no personal items were found in the immediate area, police said.

Police are now seeking the confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »