Kagoshima: Skeletal remains found in forest

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in a forest in Kagoshima City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 20).

At around 4:25 p.m. on Monday, investigators working off a tip found the remains, the majority of which were buried, in the Yoshinocho area.

The gender and approximate age of the person are not known, the Kagoshima-Chuo Police Station said.

Six days before, a laborer reported to police the discovery of at least one human bone about 15 meters away from the aforementioned site. Investigators then began searching the nearby area.

The corpse showed no signs of external injuries, and no personal items were found in the immediate area, police said.

Police are now seeking the confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.