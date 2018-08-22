Iwate: Trouble with tenant preceded murder of elderly woman

IWATE (TR) – An elderly woman whose body was found with stab wounds in her residence in Ichinoseki City on Monday had trouble with a tenant in the past, it has been learned, reports Kahoku Shimpo (Aug. 22).

On Monday, police officers working off a tip found the decayed body of Yoshiko Oikawa, 80, on a futon in the two-floor residence, located in the Minami Jukkenkoji area, with about 10 stab wounds to her upper body, including her head.

The discovery was made after an acquaintance telephoned the Ichinoseki Police Station on Monday morning to report that Oikawa, who lived alone, had been out of contact for several days.

On Tuesday, police said that the case is being treated as murder. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of blood. She is believe to have died on August 15 or 16.

According to a neighbor, Oikawa began living in the area about 15 years ago. After her husband died several years ago, she lived alone. She also served as landlord for an apartment that adjoins her residence.

Another neighbor says that Oikawa began having trouble with a tenant of the unit several years ago.

Police have said that Oikawa consulted with police multiple times about a matter. However, the nature of the consultation was not disclosed.