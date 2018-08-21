Iwate: Elderly woman found slain in residence

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after a body likely belonging to an elderly woman was found with stab wounds in her residence in Ichinoseki City, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 21).
On Monday, officers working off a tip found the decayed body likely belonging to Yoshiko Oikawa, 80, in the two-floor residence, located in the Minami Jukkenkoji area, with several stab wounds to the head.
According to police, Oikawa lives alone. Given that she cannot be reached, police suspect that the body is hers.
高齢女性宅に腐乱遺体 殺人事件か 岩手・一関市
20日、岩手・一関市の住宅で、腐乱した高齢女性の遺体が見つかり、岩手県警は、殺人事件とみて捜査している。https://t.co/RE5Z9qzhlq#FNN pic.twitter.com/4R8vxfxCNX
— Fuji News Network (@FNN_News) August 21, 2018
The discovery was made after an acquaintance telephoned the Ichinoseki Police Station on Monday morning to report that Oikawa had been out of contact for several days.
Oikawa consulted with police several times in the past about a matter. However, police did not disclose the nature of the consultation.
Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.