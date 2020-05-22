Ibaraki fireman accused of possessing marijuana

IBARAKI (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a fireman stationed in Ibaraki Prefecture over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 20).

At around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Jun Otsuchi, 25, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of marijuana in a bag at a his residence in Tsuchiura City, Ibaraki.

The suspect admits to the allegations. “I have it for my own use,” the suspect was quoted by the Sakura Police Station said.

During the search of the residence, police also found cannabis plants in pots.

Otsuchi is a member of the Ishioka Fire Department in Ishioka City, Ibaraki. According to the department, Otsuchi does not have a history of work-related problems.

Tsutomu Okano, the chief of the department, apologized after the arrest. “After confirming the facts, we will deal with [the matter] strictly,” the chief said.