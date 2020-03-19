Hyogo: Cop handed salary cut over sex with colleague in koban

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have disciplined a police sergeant in Amagasaki City for engaging in sex with a subordinate female officer while on duty, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 19).

The officer, 32, is stationed at the Amagasaki-Higashi Police Station. Police said on Thursday that he was handed a pay cut of 10 percent for a one-month period for negligence.

Between last December and February, the sergeant, who is married with at least one child, engaged in sex on three occasions with the unmarried colleague, 21, inside a break room of a koban (police box).

The relationship began after the sergeant invited the female officer out for a meal. The subsequent encounters took place late at night and early in the morning.

Though the 15-minute sessions took place while both persons were on duty, neither officer was unable to accommodate visitors to the police box or perform other duties, police said.

The matter emerged in February when another officer alerted a superior. Both persons are reflecting upon their actions, police said.

“With the acts being unbecoming of a police officer, we strictly dealt [with the matter],” said inspector Masaki Kitano, according to NHK (Mar. 19).