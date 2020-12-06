Hokkaido police seek help identifying woman’s corpse found in Sapporo toilet

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying the corpse of a woman that was found in a toilet in Sapporo City earlier this year, reports Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting (Dec. 4).

At around 6:30 p.m. on November 6, a cleaning employee found the woman inside a stall of the toilet on the first floor of a facility in Atsubetsu Ward.

Emergency personnel transported her in a state of cardiac arrest to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead.

When the employee found the woman, the stall was locked. Her body showed no signs of external wounds.

An examination of security camera footage showed her arriving at the facility between 9:30 a.m. and that 10:00 a.m. that same day. She entered the toilet at 4:30 p.m.

Believed to be in her 30s to 50s, she stood about 160 centimeters tall. With a medium build, she weighed around 50 kilograms.

Her brown hair was cut short. She was wearing beige pants, a dark jacket, white sport shoes and a beige cap.

Based on the transport card found in her possession, she regularly commuted on the Tozai Line subway between Shiroishi and Oyachi stations. The latter station is near the facility.

A shoulder bag and a key chain were also found in the woman’s possession. However, she was nothing in the bag that could be used to identify her.

Though the cause of death was not revealed, police said that they are treating the case as a suicide.