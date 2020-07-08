Hokkaido police: Corpse of infant found on property of couple showed signs of injury

HOKKAIDO (TR) – The body of an infant found on the property of a married couple in Asahikawa City last week showed signs of physical injury, police have revealed, reports Hokkaido Television Broadcasting (July 6).

On Tuesday, investigative sources said that the body found on the property of 38-year-old Ryo Kyoda, of no known occupation, and his wife, 36-year-old Marino, showed signs of an injury to the head.

Last week, police began an investigation into the family after two of their children — a boy and a girl — were found wandering 4 kilometers from their residence, located in the Nagayamacho area.

An examination of the family register (koseki) revealed that there should be another girl in the family. However, when police visited the residence, they only found another boy, who was not in the register.

During questioning on July 1, one of the suspects said that they had buried one of their four children. That night, the body of the infant, believed to be the second girl, was found buried in a garden on the property.

Police also said on Tuesday that a staff member for Asahikawa City confirmed the safety of the second girl when they visited the home in February last year.

Police accused the couple of abandoning a corpse on July 2. It was not revealed whether suspects admit to the allegations.