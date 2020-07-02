Couple arrested after infant’s corpse found: ‘Of our four children, we buried one’

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a married couple after the discovery of the corpse of an infant on their property in Asahikawa City, reports TBS News (July 2).

On Thursday, police accused 38-year-old Ryo Kyoda, of no known occupation, and his wife, 36-year-old Marino, of abandoning a corpse.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

On Monday, police took two of the couple’s children — a boy and a girl — into protective custody after they were found wandering 4 kilometers from their residence, located in the Nagayamacho area.

Police then began an investigation into the family. According to the family register (koseki), there should be another girl in the family. However, when police visited the residence, they only found another boy, who was not in the register.

On Wednesday, investigators began questioning the couple. “Of our four children, we buried one of them,” one of the suspects said, according to NHK (July 2).

That night, the body of the infant was found buried on the property. The gender and age of the body are not known. Police plan to conduct an autopsy on the body.