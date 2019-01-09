Gunma: Girl, 14, in serious condition after mother strangles her with cord

GUNMA (TR) – A teenage girl is in serious condition after she was strangled by her mother at their residence in Maebashi City on Tuesday, police said, reports TBS News (Jan. 9).

That afternoon, Naoko Fujita, 51, allegedly used a mobile telephone charging cord to strangle her daughter, 14, at the residence, located in the Minamicho area.

The girl, a second-year middle school student, was rushed to a hospital where she remains unconscious, police said.

Fujita, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, Fujita contacted her husband who is currently living in a different location due to work. He then contacted police.

The cord was found in the residence. Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.